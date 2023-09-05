Arab Parliament Urges International Community To Protect Palestinian Prisoners

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Cairo, September 5 (Petra) -- The Arab Parliament called on the international community, the Security Council and international human rights to intervene "immediately" to protect Palestinian prisoners from "racist" Israeli measures.
The pan-Arab legislature issued a statement condemning the decisions of Israeli Minister Itamar Ben Gvir against Palestinian prisoners by reducing their prison visits to once every two months instead of once a month.
The statement noted that the decision "threatens to detonate the conditions inside and outside prisons and would have seriregional repercussions, especially after [prisoners] decision to stage a strike on September 14 in protest against Ben Gvir's decisions and in rejection of administrative detention."
