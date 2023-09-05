Israeli Army Kills Palestinian Near Occupied Jericho

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ramallah, Sept 5 (Petra) -- Israeli forces on Tuesday shot and killed a Palestinian near Jericho in the occupied West Bank.
The occupation army said soldiers killed the man, who fired shots on them on a main road near Jericho.
Israel's Channel 14 television said a soldier was wounded in the hand during the exchange of fire, and was listed in a moderate condition.
