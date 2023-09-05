Wednesday, 06 September 2023 12:22 GMT

Israeli Army Kills Palestinian Near Occupied Jericho


9/5/2023 3:02:24 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Ramallah, Sept 5 (Petra) -- Israeli forces on Tuesday shot and killed a Palestinian near Jericho in the occupied West Bank.
The occupation army said soldiers killed the man, who fired shots on them on a main road near Jericho.
Israel's Channel 14 television said a soldier was wounded in the hand during the exchange of fire, and was listed in a moderate condition.

MENAFN05092023000117011021ID1107011448

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search