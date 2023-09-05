Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Organises Unique Line-Up Of Events In September

UAE, Dubai, 5 September 2023:

Driven by a vision to provide a rich cultural experience for different ages and interests, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is set to hold a series of free cultural and entertainment events in September. These events are a mix of science, literature, arts, and law.

The first of these events was held on September 1. It was an exceptional opera concert by Emirati artist Fatima Alhashmi, alongside a wonderful youth orchestra, to celebrate Emirati women. The concert witnessed wide participation from audiences of different ages and nationalities.



As part of MBRL's continuinterest in stimulating creativity among young generations, it will also organise the 'Paper and Scissors...The Art of Sustainability' workshop, which focuses on developing children's artistic intelligence and educating them about the importance of sustainability and environmental conservation.

To promote literature among community members, MBRL will celebrate renowned British author Agatha Christie, as part of its monthly 'Library Days' activities. The library will host workshops on thriller writing 'Capturing Imagination' with trainer Walid Alaa Eldin, in addition to sessions to discuss Agatha Christie's memoirs in cooperation with reading clubs.



The September program of events also includes the 'Monologue' event, in cooperation with Emirati theatre director Yasser Al Qarqawi, on the fundamentals of theatrical acting and its role in conveying cultural messages.

MBRL will also organise a lecture entitled 'Introduction to Labor Law', with the participation of legal experts, and in cooperation with Habib Al Mulla Academy, highlighting key concepts, rights, and duties related to labor law.

Moreover, the library will hold a workshop on professional content creation for social media platforms, in collaboration with content creator Kazem Fayad, to keep pace with modern trends in producing digital content.



To celebrate the Prophet's birthday, MBRL will organise 'Al Malid', in cooperation with an Emirati folk arts group, and hold lectures and sessions that discuss 'Al Malid' art and its history in the UAE.



These activities are an affirmation to MBRL's cultural leadership, as it seeks to spread awareness, culture, and knowledge among society, and reflect its commitment to shaping a bright future built on the basis of knowledge and innovation.



