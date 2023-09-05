Susan G. Komen® Hosts Annual 2023 Inland Empire More Than Pink Walk

MURRIETA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen® , the world's leading breast cancer organization, will be hosting the annual 2023 Inland Empire MORE THAN PINK Walk on Sunday, October 8, 2023. The annual Walk will be held again at Town Square Park in Murrieta.

Thousands of individuals including family and friends will come together to celebrate breast cancer survivors, honor those who have passed away from the disease, and raise critical funds that support research and critical support services for breast cancer patients, including research, financial assistance, screening and diagnostics and patient navigation services.

"We are excited to have the community jointhis year at the MORE THAN PINK Walk to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer in our community," said Jill Eaton, Executive Director for Inland Empire Susan G. Komen. "Continuing to support individuals going through breast cancer in our community is critical to our mission and it is clear that our services are needed as the demand increases."

Breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic disease, caregivers, family members and loved ones will come together at Town Square Park at 7 a.m., opening ceremony kicks off at 8 a.m. and the Walk begins at 8:30 a.m.



Sponsors for the event include: Abbott, Pechanga Resort & Casino, IEHP, Amazon, Milgard Windows and Doors, The Camp Transformation Center, The City of Murrieta, Loma Linda University Health Murrieta, Teamsters Local 1932, Smith Marion, Circle K West Division, Pure Steel, United University of Nursing, Cruz's Tacos, City of Hope, Murrieta Hot Springs Resort, Impact Instant Canopy USA, KABC, KFROG, Press Enterprise, Inland Valley Daily News and The Sun.

Walk participants will include breast cancer survivors, metastatic breast cancer thrivers, co-survivors and supporters of Susan G. Komen.