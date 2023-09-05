Phanes Therapeutics Announces The Establishment Of Oncology Clinical Advisory Board

Distinguished, world renowned experts appointed to strengthen the development of Phanes' three clinical programs in oncology

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology, today announced that it has formed a Clinical Advisory Board (CAB) to enhance the development of its three clinical stage programs: PT199 for solid tumors, PT886 for gastric, gastroesophageal junction and pancreatic adenocarcinomas, and PT217 for small cell lung cancer and other neuroendocrine cancers. The CAB consists of preeminent leaders with deep expertise and years of experience in their respective fields.

"We are excited to have such prominent leaders in oncology joining our Clinical Advisory Board," said Rita Laeufle, MD, PhD, Phanes' Chief Medical Officer. "We believe their involvement with our clinical programs reflects the significance of our mission, our science, and the promise of our cancer therapies. We will benefit considerably from access to their extensive expertise as we continue to advance our clinical programs. Phanes has built a strong pipeline, and the formation of this CAB will accelerate our efforts to help patients fighting cancer."

Members of Phanes' Clinical Advisory Board

Professor Dirk Arnold, M.D., Ph.D.

Dirk Arnold is the Director, Asklepios Tumorzentrum Hamburg; ESMO Council member; Board member of the EORTC GI Cancer Group Steering Committee; Associate Editor for Annals of Oncology, and member of the ESMO Open Editorial Board. His main research interests include the treatment of gastrointestinal and genitourinary cancers, specifically in molecular-targeted therapies, immunotherapy, multimodal treatment strategies and early drug developments. He is a key member of several German and other international cancer societies, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). Professor Arnold completed his MD degree at the Universities of Ulm and Berlin in Germany, and he undertook specialist training at Charité, Humboldt University in Berlin.

Professor Tony Mok, M.D., BMSc

Tony Mok is a Professor and

Chairman of the Department of Clinical Oncology at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Professor Mok was the Principal Investigator and first author on the landmark IRESSA® Pan-Asia Study (IPASS), which was the first study that confirmed the application of precision medicine for advanced lung cancer. He co-founded the Lung Cancer Research Group and served as the Associate Editor for thoracic oncology for the

Journal of Clinical Oncology. Professor Mok is a Fellow of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), a past member of ABoard of Directors (June 2018 - May 2022), and former President of International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) and received the ESMO

Lifetime Achievement

Award. He received his M.D. and BMSc from the University of Alberta, Canada.

Dr. Pasi Jänne, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Jänne is the Director of the Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the David M. Livingston, MD Chair at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He is also the Director of the Belfer Center for Applied Cancer Science at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Dr. Jänne has received several awards for his work in lung cancer including from the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). He earned his MD and PhD from the School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and completed his internship and residency in Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston. Dr. Jänne subsequently completed fellowship training at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Massachusetts General Hospital in medical oncology, and then earned a Master's Degree in clinical investigation from Harvard University.

Dr. Kohei Shitara, M.D.

Dr. Kohei Shitara is the Director of the Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology, National Cancer Center Hospital East, Kashiwa in Japan. He is one of the organizing members for Japanese gastric cancer treatment guidelines and is a PI and acts as a steering committee member of several ongoing global studies in the field of GI cancers. Dr. Shitara has authored more than 200 peer review publications which include approximately 100 articles as 1st author or corresponding author in major journals (NEJM, Lancet, Nature, etc.). He was recognized as one of Highly Cited Researchers by Clarivate in 2022. Dr. Shitara received his medical degree from Tohoku University School of Medicine.

ABOUT PHANES THERAPEUTICS

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology. Currently, it has three assets at clinical stage, including its best-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) program, PT199, and two first-in-class bispecific antibody programs, PT886 and PT217.

