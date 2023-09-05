National Jewish Health Appoints Evan Zucker As Chair Of Board Of Directors

Evan Zucker named Chair of the National Jewish Health Board of Directors.

Zucker is a Principal of Academy Partners Group, a private investment firm based in Denver with a variety of real estate and property technology-related business interests in the United States and Mexico. Prior to his current position, Zucker was Partner at Ares Management Corp and Chair of the Ares Industrial Real Estate Group. He served as Principal at Black Creek Group, a real estate private equity and investment management firm that he co-founded in 1993. Ares Management Corp acquired Black Creek Group's U.S. real estate business in July 2021. He joined the National Jewish Health Board in 1993 and has served in a variety of roles, including serving as the Chair of the Finance Committee for 14 years.

Zucker has been involved with a variety of philanthropic and charitable causes over the years, serving on the boards of several nonprofit organizations, including on the Board of the Denver Zoo and also as a member of Colorado Concern. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University.

"Evan's decades of experience and knowledge of National Jewish Health will be invaluable as he assumes leadership of our Board of Directors. We are thrilled to have his guidance and insights as we move forward into the future," said Michael Salem, MD, President and CEO of National Jewish Health. "We also sincerely thank Steve Kris for his extraordinary service as Chair over the past several years, including during the pandemic and the building and opening of our Center for Outpatient Health."

National Jewish Health

is the leading respiratory hospital in the nation. Founded 124 years ago as a nonprofit hospital, National Jewish Health today is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of children and adults with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders. Patients and families come to National Jewish Health from around the world to receive cutting-edge, comprehensive, coordinated care. To learn more, visit njhealthor the media resources page.

