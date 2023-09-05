Rohan S. Weerasinghe Rejoins Shearman & Sterling

One of the most accomplished partners in the firm's history, Rohan served as Global General Counsel of Citigroup, Inc. from 2012 to 2022, during which he led Citigroup's legal function worldwide, counseled the bank's executive officers and board of directors, and helped Citigroup navigate a period of tremendchange in the banking industry and regulatory environment. Prior to his time at Citi, Rohan led Shearman & Sterling as its Senior Partner, having spent nearly 35 years at the firm as a market-leading capital markets and corporate governance lawyer. Rohan is a graduate of Harvard College, Harvard Business School and Harvard Law School. He serves on boards and in advisory roles and is a respected senior member of the legal and financial communities.

Adam Hakki, Shearman & Sterling's Senior Partner said:“We are delighted that Rohan is returning to Shearman & Sterling. His extraordinary combination of experience as general counsel of one of the world's largest financial institutions and a preeminent lawyer in private practice will position him exceptionally well to offer our clients an outstanding level of counsel. Rohan's network of relationships, built up over 40 years as leading lawyer and trusted advisor, will be invaluable to our firm and to A&O Shearman upon the closing of our groundbreaking planned merger with Allen & Overy.”

Rohan Weerasinghe said:“I am very pleased to be returning to the firm at such an exciting time, and I am eager to assist the firm's partners in developing key client relationships and to provide advice and counsel to senior executives and general counsel worldwide. I am very proud to have spent the first 35 years of my career at Shearman & Sterling. Law is a global business, and I am particularly excited about the prospect of being part of A&O Shearman upon consummation of the planned merger.”

Shearman & Sterling