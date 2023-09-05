Acentra Health Ceo Todd Stottlemyer Named By Virginia Business To 2023 Power List

According to the magazine, the annual listing recognizes the Commonwealth's most powerful and influential leaders across 20 major sectors ranging from real estate and manufacturing to healthcare, technology, and government. List members are selected, not nominated, by the magazine's editorial staff. Stottlemyer was recognized in the Federal Contractors | Technology sector. This is the second year in a row he has been named to the Power List.

“I am humbled to be recognized by Virginia Business and be included among such talented Virginia business community leaders in the magazine's 2023 Power List,” said Stottlemyer.“I am proud to lead a great team of professionals at Acentra Health whose mission-driven work touches and improves the lives of people in all 50 states. Through the years, my experience has shown that Virginia is a great place to work and do business. Acentra Health is pleased to have its headquarters in the Commonwealth.”

Acentra Health serves as a vital partner to federal and state agencies, providing innovative solutions that deliver maximum value and impact. The company works with five federal agencies: the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Health Resources & Services Administration, and the departments of Health & Human Services, Labor, and Veterans Affairs.

Stottlemyer joined the company as CEO in 2018 when it was known as CNSI. Following the company's acquisition by The Carlyle Group in 2021, Stottlemyer led CNSI's acquisition of and merger with Kepro in 2022 and the two companies' subsequent rebranding as Acentra Health in June 2023. Prior to Acentra Health, he served in leadership roles at multiple Virginia-based businesses in the technology and healthcare sectors. Stottlemyer currently serves as Vice Chair of the Virginia Growth and Opportunity (GO) Board and on the executive committee of the Northern Virginia Technology Council where he was a former chair. He also serves on several other boards including the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, the NobleReach Foundation, and LMI. Stottlemyer has received numerawards and recognition for his business and community leadership, including being recognized as one of the“20 Most Admired CEOs” in the Washington, D.C. region by Washington Smart CEO magazine and as a Champion in the fight to end childhood hunger by No Kid Hungry.

