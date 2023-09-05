Worthington Industries To Host First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call On September 28

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will hold its quarterly earnings conference call on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Company will discuss its fiscal first quarter results, which will be released after the market closes on September 27. A live audio webcast of the call will be available at .
For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will be archived for one year.
| LIVE CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE
| Date:
| Thursday, September 28, 2023
| Starting Time:
| 9:00 a.m. ET
| Conference ID:
| 1777337
| Domestic Participants:
| 888-330-3567
