Worthington Industries To Host First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call On September 28


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will hold its quarterly earnings conference call on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Company will discuss its fiscal first quarter results, which will be released after the market closes on September 27. A live audio webcast of the call will be available at .

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will be archived for one year.

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE
Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
Starting Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Conference ID: 1777337
Domestic Participants: 888-330-3567


Contacts:
SONYA L. HIGGINBOTHAM
VP, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS AND BRAND MANAGEMENT
614.438.7391 |

MARA. ROGIER
TREASURER AND INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER
614.840.4663 |

200 Old Wilson Bridge Rd. | Columbus, Ohio 43085
WorthingtonIndustries.com




