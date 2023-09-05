Atari Introduces Eye-Catching Limited Edition Cartridge For Outlaw Featuring Cover Art By Butcher Billy

The Outlaw Limited Edition announcement follows the recent reveal of the new Atari 2600+, a faithful recreation of the pioneering console that launched the home video game industry.

Based on the 1976 single-player arcade game, the Atari 2600 version of Outlaw added two-player gameplay, making it a favorite in millions of households as players competed in high-stakes duels to see who was the best gunslinger in the family or neighborhood.

The Atari 2600 port of Outlaw, developed by Atari programmer and Activision co-founder David Crane, has 16 different game variations including one and two-player modes, unlimited fire or the more wild-west realistic six shooter option, and even a getaway option.

Atari XP cartridges are manufactured to exacting standards from all new parts and materials, with beveled edges to prevent pin damage, strong gold-plated connectors, and identical power draw to the originals.

