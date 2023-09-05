Anwar Gargash Meets Un Special Envoy To Yemen

ABU DHABI, 5th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President, met with Hans Grundberg, United Nations (UN) Special Envoy to Yemen.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the Yemeni crisis and the efforts to establish favourable conditions for a ceasefire and progress toward a sustainable political solution, which will end the crisis and the humanitarian suffering of the Yemeni people.

Gargash also affirmed the UAE's support for the international efforts and Grundberg's work to establish a permanent ceasefire and initiate seridialogue to reach a sustainable political settlement to the Yemeni crisis, lauding the related efforts of Saudi Arabia.

He then highlighted the UAE's solidarity with the Yemeni people, its support for all efforts to end the crisis, and its political and humanitarian repercussions.

Gargash expressed his appreciation for the UN's recent announcement regarding the finalised plan to unload the floating oil storage unit, the " FSO Safer" off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, commending the efforts of the UN and its Secretary-General, António Guterres, as well as the contributions of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen and donor countries in facilitating the successful unloading of the floating oil storage, therefore, averting an environmental and humanitarian catastrophe.

Grundberg reviewed the latest developments in the Yemeni file with international, regional, and local parties and all relevant efforts.