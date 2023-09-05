Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Meets Chairman Of Military Council In Guinea

CONAKRY, 5th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with the President of the Military Council in Guinea Colonel Mamady Doumbouya during his visit to the Guinean Capital Conakry.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Guinea.

For his part, President Doumbouya conveyed his greetings and wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed relations between the and the Republic of Guinea, as well as opportunities to advance ties for the benefit of the two countries.

The visit of Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan to Guinea and his meeting with the Guinean President of Military Council reflects the joint efforts to strengthen and build on bilateral relations, and their commitment to advance their cooperation and development efforts for the benefit of the peoples of the two nations.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan also met with Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté, Guinean Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, African Integration and Guineans Abroad, during his visit to Guinea's capital Conakry.

The two sides discussed UAE-Guinea relations and a number of files of common interest.