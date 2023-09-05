Uae President Receives Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi

ABU DHABI, 5th September, 2023 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, their Highnesses discussed variissues related to the ongoing development of the and efforts to further enhance the wellbeing of its people. They prayed to God to continue blessing the nation and its people with prosperity and success.

Their Highnesses also offered congratulations on the safe return of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi following his pioneering mission aboard the International Space Station. They expressed their gratitude and appreciation to all those that contributed to the success of the mission, and conveyed their pride in the achievements of the people of the in varifields.

Their Highnesses noted that the successful mission served as an inspiration to future generations, and they reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to advancing its space exploration efforts for the benefit of all humankind.

Also in attendance at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority & Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, along with a number of other sheikhs, top officials and Emirati citizens.