Statkraft As Commercial Paper Issue

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Statkraft AS has issued a commercial paper of NOK 3 billion, coupon 5.24%. The commercial paper matures 12 March 2024.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).
MENAFN05092023004107003653ID1107011316
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.