Selling Pivot Hopes

As much as Thursday's job was rejection of any breakout above 4,529 - 4,535 zone, Friday was about closing below 4,515. This key support held, but given that market breadth improvements are concentrated in tech, the close of 4,519 can still be thoroughly tested when realizations of still tight Fed, perhaps raising in Nov and definitely not cutting any time soon, come back into focus. Also the relief over the real economy being more resilient than expected, seems to me overdone - no matter whetherenters recession before Dec 2023 or thereafter .

Russell 2000 still isn't leading the upswing, and actually had been rejected at $190. Also the still very much inverted yield curve is hanging over as Damocles sword .

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Outlook

Friday is more of a seriwobble than outright reversal. Financials and industrials need to join in correcting to give the downswing more power, but it's understandable that they didn't in the goldilock / maybe down the road accelerating economy (no, it would meet recession instead).

4,515 still remains unbroken on a closing basis, and it takes a fresh push in yields that would help Nasdaq dive below, and take value and cyclicals alongside. 4,492 is still closer than 4,535 given that Friday can be taken as "pivot celebration", without the pivot.

Credit Markets

10y yield isn't done rising, but would be rejected and sliding to 4% right next, all within a larger move well above 4.50% next year .

Gold, Silver and Miners

Precimetals have indeed entered the brief correction, and gold volume shows it won't be over immediately. Still, the resiliency vs. both yields and dollar is very apparent, and boding well for upswing continuation where $1,980 awaits maybe not only in Dec contract, but can be approached in XAUUSD too.

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.

