Crypto Corner Podcast: Cryptocurrency Stocks in the News: (TSX: WNDR) (NasdaqCM: MARA) (NasdaqCM: CLSK)

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX:WNDR ) has announced that crypto-trading platform Bitbuy, its wholly-owned subsidiary, is launching on-chain staking for Cosmos (ATOM ) and NEAR . In adding these digital assets, Bitbuy's staking offering will now represent "the largest selection of digital assets for staking on any registered crypto-trading platform in Canada." Dean Skurka, WonderFi's President and CEO, said:

"Staking has become a vital part of the everyday crypto investor's portfolio. In 2023 alone, Bitbuy has seen a 450% increase in the total dollar amount staked. We are excited to be the first registered crypto-trading platform in Canada to introduce ATOM and NEAR staking. This further extends Bitbuy's leadership position as the largest regulated platform for Canadian investors looking to stake their crypto and earn rewards."

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM:MARA ) has reported its unaudited bitcoin (BTC ) production and miner installation updates for August 2023. Highlights include the production of about 1,062 BTC - an average of 34.3 BTC per day, and an installed hashrate of 23.1 exahash per second. Fred Thiel, the company's Chairman and CEO, said:

"During August, we reached our primary domestic growth target of 23 exahashes on an installed basis. As we look to our next growth target, I am pleased to announce that we have secured miners in the ordinary course of business for the next 5 exahashes of hash rate growth. With 23 exahashes installed domestically, two exahashes planned internationally, and an additional five exahashes of capacity contracted for, Marathon's total anticipated hash rate, once fully deployed, is now 30 exahashes."

CleanSpark, Inc. (NasdaqCM:CLSK ) has also released its unaudited bitcoin mining and operations update for the month ending August 31, 2023. Highlights posted include the mining of 659 BTC, the selling of 43 BTC, a deployed fleet of 88,217 miners, and a current hashrate of 9.3 EH/s. The company's CEO, Zach Bradford, commented:

"August was another banner month for CleanSpark as the 50MW expansion in Washington saw its first full month at maximum operational hashrate, delivering some of our highest daily production ever. What's more, we have carefully managed power to achieve substantially high levels of uptime in August, despite historically high levels of rain and very hot weather. That operational prowess has resulted in what we expect is among the best monthly bitcoin production rates of publicly traded miners in North America."

