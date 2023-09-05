Despite Rising Afghani Value, Food Prices Remain High In Kabul

The Union of Money Exchangers of Sarai Shahzada has attributed the decline in the value of thedollar against the Afghani to a combination of factors, including the Central Bank of Afghanistan's consistent monetary policy and the initiation of substantial projects within the nation. This shift has led to a notable increase in the use of the Afghani in regions that were formerly reliant on foreign currencies.

Abdul Rahman Zirak, a spokesperson for the union, emphasized the efforts of Da Afghanistan Bank in maintaining Afghani stability. He stated that the central bank is diligently working to regulate the markets and prevent the devaluation of the Afghani, as witnessed in the past.

Nevertheless, despite the declining value of thedollar in comparison to the Afghani, numerresidents of Kabul have expressed concerns regarding the persistently high cost of food items in local markets. These residents are urging government officials to take measures to control food prices.

Mohammadullah, a Kabul resident, voiced the sentiments of many when he stated,“The cost of food hasn't significantly changed despite the dollar's decline in value. We ask the Islamic Emirate to control the cost of food in the marketplaces.”

Shopkeepers in Kabul have also noted that the prices of food products have seen only minimal reductions despite the Afghani's strengthening against other currencies, particularly thedollar.

Meanwhile, Kabul Municipality has responded to these concerns, stating that price adjustments are determined by fluctuations in the value of both local and foreign currencies within the capital's markets.

Nematullah Barakzai, the representative of Kabul Municipality, clarified,“The pricing list that is issued and used in Kabul City takes into consideration the value of foreign currencies.”

Over the past month, the value of thedollar and other foreign currencies has seen a significant decrease against the Afghani. Presently, onedollar is exchanged for nearly 76 Afghani, marking a noteworthy shift in currency dynamics. Despite this shift, the impact on food prices in Kabul remains a pressing concern for residents.

