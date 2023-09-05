Ait Worldwide Logistics Welcomes Chelsea Lamar As Global Sustainability Vice President

(BUSINESS WIRE )--AIT Worldwide Logistics, a leader in global supply chain solutions, has hired Chelsea Lamar as vice president, global sustainability. In this newly created role, she will lead the company's sustainability initiatives , furthering AIT's commitment to environmental responsibility and ethical corporate citizenship, including its goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2035.

Lamar is based at AIT's new global headquarters in Itasca, Illinois, and reports to Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Ray Fennelly, who said her appointment underscores AIT's dedication to the evolution of its environmental, social and governance strategies.

“Chelsea has an incredible track record of bettering our environment by building high-quality sustainability programs,” Fennelly added.“Her leadership will empower AIT to make significant strides towards both our own and our customers' sustainability goals."

Lamar joins the company with more than a dozen years of experience in sustainability strategy development and execution. In her previroles, she implemented electric vehicle and renewable fuel pilot programs, introduced energy efficiency initiatives to Illinois public schools, and launched sustainability programs across more than 200 facilities, saving $3 million in annual energy costs.

“I'm thrilled to join AIT, a company that shares my passion for sustainability,” Lamar said.“It's an exciting time in the transportation logistics industry because there are so many opportunities to collaborate across the supply chain. From electric vehicles and alternative fuels to technology solutions – optimizing routes and using digital platforms for enhanced resource management – we will continue pursuing a variety of strategies to attain meaningful carbon emissions reductions.”

Fennelly said Lamar will“hit the ground running,” by reviewing AIT's current sustainability initiatives, planning the program's next phase, ensuring the company is on track to achieve its 2035 net-zero emissions goal, and meeting with stakeholders and customers.

A 2022 Women in Smart Energy Award winner, Lamar holds a degree from Iowa State University in civil engineering with an environmental emphasis. In her free time, she enjoys socializing with family and friends and volunteering for Illinois Green Alliance.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder that helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, automotive, consumer retail, food, government, healthcare, high-tech, industrial and life sciences. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model customizes door-to-door deliveries via sea, air, ground and rail - on time and on budget. With expert teammates staffing more than 110 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at .

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

