Armis Appoints Alex Mosher To Chief Revenue Officer

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Armis , the leading asset visibility and security company, today announced the appointment of Alex Mosher to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role, Mosher will oversee the global sales function which includes Americas Enterprise, International Sales (EMEA & APJ),Federal,SLED, Strategic Alliances, Channel Sales, Global Sales Enablement and related personnel, continuing the customer growth momentum Armis is seeing across markets.

“We are excited to build out our executive bench with incredibly talented and dedicated team members like Alex,” said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and Co-Founder, Armis.“Alex is a proven leader rising from within who embodies and demonstrates, through his work, the values of Armis. We're proud to celebrate his achievement as he advances into this role and are looking forward to the next phase of Armis' growth under his leadership.”

“I'm honored to serve in this position and am eager to dive into my new role as the company continues on this incredible journey,” said Mosher.“Given today's complicated cyber landscape, Armis is in a unique position to work with organizations globally to combat the threats introduced by the ever-expanding attack surface. I am extremely proud of our team's success so far and look forward to the next evolution of Armis as we provide the most critical security service for our customers, supporting them on their journey to a more secure proactive defense approach.”

“The interlock between Sales & Marketing at Armis is very important and I am looking forward to continuing the success of our joint collaboration with our global go-to-market team. Alex's leadership, mentoring and motivational skills; coupled with his deep domain expertise have considerably helped to transform the entire organization and his promotion to CRO is truly deserved. I look forward to working more with Alex in the years to come and building on this excellent foundation for continued success,” commented Conor Coughlan, Chief Marketing & Advocacy Officer, Armis.

“I am very pleased to see Alex step into this role to continue the growth of our go to market function,” said Brian Gumbel, President of Armis. "Under his leadership, I am confident that our team will consistently surpass expectations, serving as a trusted partner to our customers and partners in their digital transformation journey. Together, we will confront the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape, ensuring our customer environments remain secure and resilient."

Armis helps to see and secure the operational environments of some of the largest airports and ports in the world. It ensures that critical infrastructure and leading manufacturers can stay online 24/7, 365 days a year. The company helps to save lives by securing medical assets and patient care environments in some of the largest healthcare delivery organizations around the world, in addition to protecting federal, state and local entities from cyber criminals, rogue nations and other bad actors.

To learn more about Armis, please visit:

Find more information about career opportunities at Armis here:

About Armis

Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, provides the industry's first unified asset intelligence platform designed to address the new extended attack surface that connected assets create. Fortune 100 companies trust our real-time and continuprotection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and 5G. Armis provides passive cyber asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in California.

View source version on businesswire.com: