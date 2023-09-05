Aveva Recognized As 'Digital Partner Of The Year' At Downstream India Excellence Awards 2023

AVEVA , a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has been recognized as 'Digital Partner of the Year' at the 4th Edition of Downstream India Excellence Awards 2023 in New Delhi.

Held in association with the Global Refining & Petrochemicals Congress (GRPC), India's flagship downstream industry forum dedicated to facilitating the transition to an agile, lean and sustainable future, the Downstream India Excellence Awards celebrates the expertise, achievements, and milestone accomplishments of the Indian downstream Oil & Gas industry.

AVEVA was awarded for the successful deployment of its Value Chain Optimization Solutions, which have enabled increased levels of data usage, performance transparency, and operational agility in downstream operations of AVEVA's Oil & Gas customers in India.

Ajit Kulkarni, Vice President – Asia Pacific, AVEVA, said, “We are proud to be recognized for our efforts in simplifying processes and driving digital transformation for our customers in the downstream industry. With the productive deployment of big data, AI, industrial IoT, Digital Twin and autonomplant technologies, we have been able to help organizations significantly improve their performance, sustainability and business resilience; while reducing related cost structures and carbon footprint.”

Recognizing industry leaders and organizations, the awards accredit new standards of excellence across thought leadership, management, research, technology, innovation, and overall operations.

Extending his congratulation to AVEVA on winning the award, Dr. R K Malhotra, Chairman of the Governing Council of GRPC 2023, said, “The 'Digital Partner of the Year' award highlights the innovation, sustainability and industry best practices maintained in AVEVA's software and solutions for their customers in the Indian downstream oil & gas industry. Further I hope our oil & gas companies will gain in terms of efficiency and profitability by adopting such digitalizing technologies.”

AVEVA's end-to-end engineering and operations management solutions optimize refinery performance and sustainability. Companies can leverage real-time optimization, production planning and scheduling, asset management, and plant monitoring tools for maximum process unit performance and increased margins. Additionally, hydrocarbon loss can be minimized for increased efficiency with CO2e emissions managed for greater compliance.

The energy industry is volatile. Societal, technological, and political trends are reshaping the environment in which oil and gas companies can operate. Agility in operations will help these companies react faster to overcome market challenges and stay ahead of the curve. Oil & Gas operations must leverage necessary and available tools to unlock insights across the value chain. AVEVA's Value Chain Optimization solutions help oil and gas companies seize valuable opportunities to improve agility and sustainability, enabled by advanced technology. Sustainable organizations will be ready to tackle new goals or regulatory requirements. By focusing on three key areas – agility, sustainability, and advanced technology – Oil & Gas companies can usher in a new era of energy.