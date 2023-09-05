Gbp/Usd Forecast: Looks At The Uptrend Line For Guidance

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The GBP/USD displayed a modest surge during Monday's trading session, propelled by a rebound from a key trendline. However, it's crucial to acknowledge that this movement coincided with Labor Day in the United States. This temporal alignment likely contributed to the current market's apparent liquidity shortage, potentially impacting its positioning. As attention shifts to Tuesday, with the resumption of regular business activities, traders' return from summer breaks is expected to reinvigorate market liquidity, potentially fostering shifts in market dynamics. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started In the ongoing scenario, it's prudent to closely monitor the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average positioned above. This metric might serve as a minor resistance level. Surpassing this barrier could potentially trigger a broader uptrend, potentially steering the market towards the significant 1.30 milestone. The resonance of this level is rooted in its psychological and numerical significance. Notably, the historical context suggests a likelihood of heightened resistance around this threshold.We Are Going to See a Lot of Big Money Coming BackOn the flip side, a reversal lower that breaches the lower limits of the current uptrend line could initiate a test of the 200-Day EMA, located just beneath. Amid these prospects, an air of anticipation envelops a scenario possibly characterized by market noise. The central question revolves around the sustainability of the prevailing uptrend or whether the supportive framework will encounter a rigortrial. It's worth highlighting the weekly chart's conclusion on Friday, revealing a somber picture marked by discernible downward pressure. This ushers in the pertinent question of whether this trend will persist or experience a reversal.Now, the prudent approach involves exercising patience, allowing the market to dictate its trajectory before making trading decisions. Paying heed to both moving averages-the 200-day EMA below and the 50-day EMA above-holds merit. A breakout from either of these levels could unveil the market's inclinations. While the present trajectory leans towards an uptrend, the resilience of bullish traders is currently under scrutiny. The upcoming days loom large in determining the market's definitive path. After all, we are going to see a lot of big money coming back into the market as traders come back from vacation season. With that being said, the market can be very noisy this time of year, but ultimately, we are eventually going to see real conviction in one direction or another that we can follow.Ready to trade our Forex daily analysis and predictions ? Here are the best forex trading platforms UK to choose from.
