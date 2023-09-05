Gbp/Jpy Forecast: Rallies Against Yen To Start The Week

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The GBP/JPY experienced a noteworthy surge in Monday's trading session, climbing to the ¥185 level. This particular price point has garnered substantial attention due to its consistent influence on market movements, making it likely that we'll witness continued volatile behavior. Positioned just above lies the ¥187 level, acting as a notable resistance threshold. If a breakthrough occurs at this juncture, it could pave the way for a more substantial upward trajectory, possibly directing the market toward the ¥190 level. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started It's important to note that we are currently operating within a substantial uptrend. One crucial factor influencing this trend is the Bank of Japan's efforts to maintain lower interest rates within the country. By doing so, the Bank aims to reduce the value of the yen. This strategy holds true not only in the context of the British pound but also extends to varicurrency pairs. Moreover, it's worth highlighting that the significant interest-rate differential between the British pound and the Japanese yen renders this currency pair appealing for traders seeking favorable swap opportunities. This collective influence contributes to the overall momentum of the market.The Prevailing Sentiment Leans Towards a Sustained Upward TrajectoryIn terms of potential retracements, it's worth keeping an eye on the ¥183 level, which serves as an initial support, followed by the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) situated below. Given the current dynamics, the market appears to offer a scenario conducive to adopting a "buy on the pullbacks" approach. Over time, there's a reasonable expectation for further upward movement. Breaking above recent highs would likely prompt the British pound to set its sights on the ¥190 level, and potentially even beyond, reaching as high as ¥200.In a broader sense, adopting a strategy of capitalizing on buying opportunities during market dips seems advisable, while selling is less appealing. In the event of a downward shift, the 50-day EMA and the ¥180 level could serve as robust support zones. While volatility is anticipated to persist, the prevailing sentiment leans towards a sustained upward trajectory. Consequently, shorting the market appears less advisable, especially until a breach below the ¥180 level takes place or if there's a discernible shift in the Bank of Japan's overarching stance. After all, the Bank of Japan hasn't budged on its monetary policy stance for some time, and this continues to make the yen less attractive.Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the top forex brokers UK to check out.
