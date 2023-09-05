Usd/Jpy Signal: Continues To See Upward Pressure

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The USD/JPY exhibited a slight rally during Monday's trading session, hinting at a potential breakthrough above the ¥146.50 level. A successful breach beyond last week's peak could set the stage for a substantial upward movement, targeting the ¥150 threshold. Short-term pullbacks, which manifest as temporary declines in prices, continue to offer viable opportunities for buying. These dips can help identify potential value in the market. Notably, the ¥144.50 level serves as a robust support line, contributing to the ongoing consolidation phase. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started The driving force behind these market dynamics rests heavily on the concept of interest rate differentials. This phenomenon is further accentuated by the Federal Reserve's steadfast commitment to maintaining a stringent monetary policy. In contrast, the Bank of Japan adheres to a more accommodative stance, rendering the Japanese yen susceptible to a weaker position. This persistent scenario suggests limited grounds for anticipating a market reversal. Even if such an eventuality unfolds, it could present an enticing prospect for entering the market at opportune levels, leveraging the potential value encapsulated in thedollar.A Vigilant Stance is EssentialIn the event of a potential downtrend, a breach below the low of Friday's candlestick would signal a shift towards bearish sentiment. This could potentially open the door to a decline toward the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Should this level also yield, the ¥142.50 mark would emerge as a pivotal support level. Overall, the market is characterized by a dynamic interplay of fluctuations, set against the backdrop of a persistent uptrend. This resilience underscores the consistent trend of pullbacks serving as opportunities to discern value over an extended duration. Consequently, shorting the market appears to lack a compelling rationale unless there's a fundamental paradigm shift.Thedollar's enduring staas a beneficiary of interest rate disparities solidifies its prominence within the market. Building upon this foundation, the prospects for further ascension remain favorable. Considering the prevailing trajectory, there's a plausible contemplation of the market extending its reach toward the ¥150 milestone. However, a vigilant stance is essential, focusing on the central bank's trajectory, particularly its adherence to or potential deviation from the current stance. In the interim, the market's resilient adherence to the upward trajectory remains a prominent characteristic, underpinning the evolving landscape. Signal: Buying USD/JPY continues to be a core position. I am buying here, but also recognize that we need to clear the highs from last week to get truly aggressive. That is the 147.33 area, and above there, I would be adding. A stop of 144.40 is prudent. Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best currency trading platforms in the industry for you.
