Silver Forecast: Respects The Consolidation Area

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
Silver encountered another decline during Monday's session, contributing to the prevailing sense of negativity in the market. It's worth noting, however, that we find ourselves positioned at the upper boundary of a significant consolidation zone, a factor that commands due attention. Considering this context, the trajectory ahead likely involves a potential move toward the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average a level that holds significance for a considerable number of traders. Should a move below here happen, it would pave the way for the 200-day EMA, followed by the plausible scenario of testing the $22.50 level. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started In evaluating the present landscape, it's apparent that although the possibility of a rally exists, the $25.50 level persists as a formidable resistance point. Currently, there seems to be limited incentive to entertain a longer-term "buy-and-hold" strategy. Instead, the market appears content to continue oscillating within the confines of the established range, a pattern that has persisted for the majority of the year.The biggest driver of the direction of silver lies with the Federal Reserve's policy decisions and the consequent movement in interest rates. A scenario where interest rates decrease could potentially catalyze a substantial upward movement in the silver market. It's important to note that the market is expected to remain prone to significant fluctuations. A potential breakout above the Wednesday candlestick of the previweek could open the door for a climb towards the $26.50 level.A CautiApproach to Position Sizing is AdvisableIn essence, the prevailing situation signifies a continuation of the noisy behavior that characterizes the silver market. Indeed, silver is renowned for its intense volatility. Given this context, a cautiapproach to position sizing is advisable, given the potential for abrupt swings in the futures markets that can entail substantial risk.Furthermore, it's pertinent to recognize that Monday's session coincided with Labor Day in the United States, translating to a notable dearth of trading volume. The resurgence of volume is anticipated as the trading session resumes on Tuesday. Currently, the market appears to be witnessing a phase of profit-taking at the upper extremity of a range that has been widely recognized.As we navigate these dynamics, it's clear that the environment is rife with complexities. This is the biggest challenge for traders, as the market is trying to determine if it can bring in enough buyers to smash through the overhead barrier, or if we have more work to do.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best FX trading platform in the industry for you.
MENAFN05092023000131011023ID1107011044
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.