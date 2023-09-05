New Laws To Be Introduced In Sri Lanka To Fight Bots, Fake News

New laws are to be introduced in Sri Lanka to fight bots and counter fake news and also prevent the misuse of the inteto instigate riots.

A bot is a software application that is programmed to do certain tasks. Bots are automated, which means they run according to their instructions without a human user needing to manually start them up every time. Bots often imitate or replace a human user's behavior.

The Government said that the Attorney General has given his clearance for the draft bill on the security of online methods.

The Bill has been prepared by the Legal Draftsman with the objective of safeguarding the general public from the damage caused by false information being spread using the intent.

As appeared in section III of the said draft Bill, the following actions have been misinterpreted in the provisions of this act;