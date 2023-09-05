Watch: Murali 800 Biopic Trailer Released

(MENAFN- NewsIn.Asia)
Sept 4 – Muttiah Muralitharan biopic 800 trailer: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar unveiled the trailer in Mumbai, accompanied by Muralitharan and former Sri Lankan cricketer and captain Sanath Jayasuriya. ADVERTISEMENT
MENAFN05092023000191011043ID1107011035
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.