Vehicle Import Restrictions To Be Lifted By The End Of 2023

(MENAFN- NewsIn.Asia) Sept 5 (AdaDerana) – The existing restrictions on vehicle imports will be further eased by the end of this year, officials of the Ministry of Finance revealed to the Committee on Public Finance (COPF) on Tuesday (05 Sep).
Accordingly, the existing import restrictions will be lifted by the end of this year, they stated.
It is to be noted, however, that the said restrictions will not be lifted for the importation of vehicles brought down for personal use.
ADVERTISEMENT
For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here
MENAFN05092023000191011043ID1107011031
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.