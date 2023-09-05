Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Work Cart (Lax-1529)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved cart for transporting everyday work items like tools. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manually pushing a traditional cart. As a result, it reduces physical strain and fatigue. It also increases maneuverability and visibility. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, delivery personnel, office workers, small business owners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1529, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp