Sandersville Railroad Adds Two Additional Users Of The Hanson Spur

SPARTA, Ga., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sandersville Railroad Company has announced Veal Farms Transload, LLC and Revive Milling, LLC as additional users of its planned rail spur in Hancock County, Georgia. Veal Farms Transload and Revive Milling will leverage the spur to transport refined grain ingredients and other agricultural products to food producers and biodegradable plastic manufactures.

The Hanson Spur will allow Veal Farms and Revive Milling to reach new customers that they cannot currently serve due to rail service limitations and high transportation costs. The rail spur will also provide local farmers in Middle Georgia with more cost-effective access to consumers of their agricultural products, resulting in increased demand for Georgia-grown crops. These economic and agricultural benefits will support economic growth and prosperity in Georgia's heartland.

"We are excited that the Hanson Spur will serve as an integral part of Veal Farms and Revive Milling's continued growth," says Sandersville Railroad President Ben J. Tarbutton, III. "It givesgreat pride to know that our rail spur will not only benefit our new partners but also aid farmers throughout the region."

The 4.5-mile-long Hanson Spur will connect the CSX Transportation (CSX) rail line that runs along Ga. Highway 16 in Hancock County to the Heidelberg Materials aggregate quarry in Sparta, Ga. Veal Farms Transload and Revive Milling are located in nearby Sandersville, Ga. The spur is projected to benefit the Hancock County community, initially generating over $1.5 million in annual economic benefit and creating jobs for the county. No additional trips will be necessary with the addition of the new users, and no environmentally hazardmaterials will be transported on behalf of either company.

"The Hanson Spur presents a unique opportunity for our customers and farmers across the region," said Cale Veal, Managing Member of Veal Farms Transload, LLC and Revive Milling, LLC. "The new spur will reduce our transportation costs on behalf of the farmers we work with and allowto move agricultural products like soft red winter wheat, organic corn, rapeseed and soybeans into new markets."

The Sandersville Railroad Company has taken numersteps to ensure the safety and well-being of both the environment and the community.

The route complies with the highest railroad design standards while minimizing any impact on sensitive environmental areas and taking measures to ease any disruption to the everyday lives of Sparta, Ga. residents.

The spur will have one trip per day Monday through Friday at 20 miles per hour or less.

The Hanson Spur will be Sandersville Railroad's first expansion in Hancock County. In addition to the economic growth brought by the spur, Sandersville Railroad anticipates supporting Hancock County's local initiatives. Veal Farms and Revive Milling join Pittman Construction and Heidelberg Materials

as confirmed users of the spur line. Sandersville Railroad plans for the Hanson Spur to be fully operational by the end of 2024.



About Veal Farms Transload, LLC

Veal Farms Transload is the parent company for Veal Farms, LLC, a leading producer of grain for major poultry and agricultural processing companies, and Veal Farms Trucking, LLC, which delivers agricultural products from rail to end users and from producers to rail. Veal Farms Transload is the only certified organic transload facility in the state of Georgia registered with the Food and Drug Administration.

About Revive Milling, LLC

Revive Milling purchases and processes grain from its raw state to food ingredients and then sells and transports those refined ingredients to food producers. Revive Milling is the only facility in the State of Georgia certified by the Federal Drug Administration as a non-GMO and organic milling facility. For more information, please visit:

About the Sandersville Railroad Company

The Sandersville Railroad Company is a privately held shortline railroad in Sandersville, Georgia. Established in 1893, the railroad has a long history of providing excellent freight service to Washington County. The 130-year-old company maintains ten miles of mainline track and five miles of branch lines as well as five locomotive engines and more than 600 railcars that service key industries in Middle Georgia. Sandersville Railroad is the single largest kaolin rail originator in the world. For more information, please visit:



