Local Painting Company Voted Best In Miramar Florida By The Quality Business Awards

Accurate Painting of NW Florida is proud to announce they have earned the Best Painters in Miramar, Florida in 2023 from Quality Business Awards. This particular award organization gives recognition to businesses that are able to attain an average quality score of 95 percent or higher during the previ12 months. Less than one percent of registered businesses in the United States have been recipients of the Quality Business Award. Using their internal point scoring system, the organization finds the business with exceptional overall quality ratings. Accurate Painting has been painting homes in Destin and along the Gulf Coast for more than 20 years and has gained the reputation of being the preferred interior and exterior painting contractor for the area.

Established in 2004 by Tod Webster, Accurate Painting of NW Florida is a locally owned painting company/contractor that benefits from the dedicated efforts of not only Tod himself but also his colleagues, Justin and James. With their combined expertise, the company has cultivated a steadfast reputation within the market, renowned for delivering impeccable workmanship and an exceptional standard of service.

Tod has been quoted saying, "We are absolutely thrilled and honored to have been awarded the prestigititle of Best in Miramar, FL. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence that our team at Accurate Painting puts into every project. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued clients and the community for their trust and support. This achievement only motivatesto continue delivering top-notch painting services that exceed expectations."

Accurate Painting has finished countless exterior and interior painting projects on homes in Destin, Sandestin, Miramar Beach, Niceville, 30A, Santa RBeach, and all along the Emerald Coast of Florida. Their commercial division, API Coatings, delivers services to the commercial and condominium restoration markets. The company is insured and licensed and is a member of the Building Industry Association in Walton and OkaloCounties. Other services they offer include epoxy coating, deck sealing/ coating, pressure washing, electrostatic refinishing, paver sealing, stucco/ wood repair, and wood refinishing. More about the company can be gleaned from their Facebook page .

Those who are looking for the best painters in Miramar, Florida can check out the Accurate Painting of NW Florida website or contact them on the phone or through email.







200 Kelly Rd, Suite 104B, Niceville, FL 32578

11275 US-98 #6311, Miramar Beach, FL 32550