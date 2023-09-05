The City Of Loveland Partners With Greensheen Paint On Free Paint Recycling Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Loveland Event Flyer
The City of Loveland solid wast division is partnering with GreenSheen Paint to hold a Free recycling event in loveland Sunday September 24 from 9am -2pm.
LOVELAND, COLORADO, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Paint Recycling Event in Loveland,by City of Loveland Solid Waste Division and GreenSheen Paint.
We are thrilled to announce a free community paint recycling event in Loveland, Colorado. The event will take place on Sunday, September 24th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Forge Camlocated at 815 14th Street SW, Loveland,80537.
This event is open to everyone- Colorado residents, businesses, Realtors, and contractors. This service is completely free of charge, and all are welcome. No Limits.
Acceptable Items Include:
Paint in its original, non-leaking, labeled container
Oil-based, acrylic, and latex paints
Stains, shellacs, lacquers, sealers, varnishes, and urethanes
Containers from sample sizes up to five-gallon containers
Items Not Accepted:
Spray paint, paint thinners, and solvents
Cleaning agents, adhesives, and other hazardwastes
Registration and Additional Information:
For a smoother drop-off experience, reservations are encouraged. To register, please visit:
Media inquiries are welcome, and GreenSheen staff will be on-site and available for interviews.
About GreenSheen Paint
GreenSheen Paint is committed to providing high-quality, eco-friendly latex paints at a fraction of the cost of regular paint. Through state-of-the-art technology, GreenSheen Paint collects and processes leftover paint, thereby preventing millions of pounds of waste from entering landfills. With recycling facilities in Denver, CO, Kent, WA, and Rotterdam, NY.
Luke Peters
GreenSheen Paint
+1 815-409-6900
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
MENAFN05092023003118003196ID1107010926
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.