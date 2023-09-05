Presidency Warns Israel And Holds Us Responsible For The Return Of Incursions And Killings In The West Bank

The Palestinian presidency today warned Israel of its policies of killings and incursions into Palestinian cities, villages and refugee camps, holding theresponsible for Israel's return to these policies, which, it stressed, lead to a dead end and dangerpath.

The official spokesman for the presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said in a statement reacting to the Israeli army incursion this morning into Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm and the killing of 21-year-old Ayed Samih Abu Harb and the heavy destruction caused to the infrastructure, that the United States bears responsibility for the return of the policy of incursions into Palestinian cities, killings and destruction.

He said that this aggression will not affect the determination of the Palestinian people and leadership to defend the land and holy places.

“The continuation of these aggressive policies against our people and our land, and the continued storming of Al-AMosque by Jewish extremists under the protection of the occupation army, in addition to the settlers' terrorism and attacks on our people, and other unilateral measures will have very dangerrepercussions for everyone,” said the spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas, calling for an immediateintervention to stop the Israeli aggression.

“Themust intervene immediately to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression, and not be content with issuing statements that do not change anything on the ground,” he said, indicating that“the situation is on the verge of exploding as a result of the dangerIsraeli escalation.”

Abu Rudeineh said the Palestinian people will remain committed to their national principles, which they will not deviate from, regardless of the pressures, and that peace and security will not be achieved for anyone unless the Palestinian people attain their full rights granted by the international legitimacy.