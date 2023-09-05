Physically Active Kids More Resistant To Stress, Study Shows



For the study, 110 children between the ages of 10 and 13 had to master the so-called Trier Social Stress Test, the University of Basel revealed on Tuesday.

This test is designed to put participants in a stressful situation. The children had to recite something to a jury after a brief preparation period. They also had to complete a mathematics test in which the task started all over again after each mistake.