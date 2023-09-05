Make Inflation A Political Priority, Say Swiss Consumer Groups



"The issue of inflation must become a political priority," said Sophie Michaud Gigon, director of the federation of consumers for French-speaking Switzerland, at a press conference after the meeting. "We hope that media interest will translate into public and political debate."

Meierhans said that it was necessary to organise a purchasing power summit, the first of its kind, given the sharp increase in the financial burden on consumers and the sometimes opaque reasons for this development.