EQS-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Financing

R. STAHL with early conclusion new syndicated loan agreement with a volume of up to € 140 million

05.09.2023 / 10:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R. STAHL with early conclusion new syndicated loan agreement with a volume of up to € 140 million



Waldenburg, 5 September 2023 – R.

STAHL concluded a new syndicated loan agreement as of 30 August 2023 for the company's medium-term financing. The transaction was led by Commerzbank AG with several major banks as well as regional Volksbanks and savings banks and comprises a volume of up to €

140

million with a term of up to 5

years. With the new financing agreement, R.

STAHL has replaced the previsyndicated loan agreement ahead of schedule. It was concluded in December 2019 and would have run until December 2024.



“The new higher volume syndicated loan agreement givesthe scope we need to implement the“Excellence

2030” corporate strategy as well as the expected strong growth of R. STAHL in the years ahead”, says Dr.

Mathias

Hallmann, CEO of R.

STAHL.“The new financing also provideswith greater flexibility and significantly expands our latitude to make forward-looking investments and engage in M&A activities."



The new syndicated loan agreement has a term of three years with the option to extend for up to two additional years. The available credit volume will be increased immediately by €

45

million from the previ€

70

million to €

115

million. In addition, there is an increase option of another €

25

million to €

140

million. The agreement also contains an ESG component, underscoring R.

STAHL's sustainability-oriented approach. If the sustainability requirements are met, the applicable interest margin is reduced.



“The new financing reflects the high level of trust and strong support from our existing banking partners. At the same time, we were also able to gain a number of new banking partners, thereby ensuring stability and adequate risk diversification for future financing”, says Franziska Schwenk, Director Corporate Treasury & Assurance at R.

STAHL.

About R.

STAHL –

R.

STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardareas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation. Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry - including LNG applications - as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2022 global sales amounting to around €274

million were generated by 1,676 employees. The shares of R.

STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5). Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R.

STAHL's management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so.

Contact:



R. STAHL AG

Judith Schäuble

Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Am Bahnhof 30

74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)

Deutschland



Tel. +49 7942 943-1396



05.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: R. Stahl AG Am Bahnhof 30 74638 Waldenburg Germany Phone: +49 (7942) 943-0 Fax: +49 (7942) 943-4333 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5 WKN: A1PHBB Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1717741



End of News EQS News Service