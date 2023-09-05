South Korean Robot Maker Takes Part In Supermassive Saudi Development Neom

September 5, 2023 by Mai Tao Leave a Comment

Neubility, a South Korean developer of indoor-outdoor autonommobile robots, says it will take part in Oxagon X McLaren Accelerator, a global program co-hosted by Oxagon, a futuristic eco-friendly industrial complex in Neom , a massive futuristic property development in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and UK supercar maker McLaren.

Neubility qualifies for the program due to its high level of competitiveness in smart locker and last mile delivery among key areas promoted by Oxagon including autonommobility and logistics automation.

Selected businesses will be given varibenefits including financial aid, networking with global enterprises, presentations, business workshops and mentoring services at McLaren, and pilot tests in Oxagon, the industrial hub of Neom.

Lee Sang-min, Neubility CEO and president, says:“Oxagon, an advanced industrial complex in Neom attracting keen attention from around the world, is deemed to be especially meaningful because it is a futuristic city equipped with flawlessly automated logistics systems.

“This program will provide invaluable opportunities for Neubility to establish partnerships with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members and to bring innovation and growth to the world's last mile market.”

The global program is scheduled to operate for about three months via global venture accelerator Brinc, focusing on freight management, warehousing, and last-mile delivery improvement to expand, invite, and test Oxagon's technology supply chain and logistics systems.

To this end, only series A or higher companies rapidly growing based on their innovative solutions in last mile delivery, robotics, logistics, and so forth are allowed to apply for the program before the hosts select final winners via thorough evaluation.