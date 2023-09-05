Ati Industrial Automation Introduces New Robotic Angle Grinder

September 5, 2023 by Mark Allinson Leave a Comment

ATI Industrial Automation has introduced the CGV-900 Compliant Angle Grinder to provide an automated alternative to grinding and finishing by hand. The company says the tool brings“versatility to robotic grinding processes while reducing employee safety concerns”.

The CGV-900 offers built-in compliance, allowing the unit to compensate for irregularities in part surfaces and maintain contact with a workpiece.

The compliance force is adjustable, enabling users to fine-tune their finishing processes in real time. The CGV-900 also provides position sensing data to help indicate media wear.

This lets users establish media replacement intervals, eliminating unexpected rework and downtime. Additionally, the data can be used for process verification.

The Compliant Angle Grinder contains a governed, vane-style motor which provides a more consistent speed during grinding and finishing processes. This ensures an even finish throughout the contact path of the tool.

It is compatible with industry-standard grinding media such as flap wheels, sanding discs and wire brushes that are commonly used with handheld grinding tools.

Combining familiar grinding media with adjustable compliance force makes the Compliant Angle Grinder a safe and efficient replacement for the dull, dirty, dangerwork of grinding by hand.

Target industry segments include metal fabrication, automotive, aerospace and general industry.