Delivery Robots Company Starship Technologies And Mobility App Bolt Form New Partnership

September 5, 2023 by Mark Allinson Leave a Comment

Starship Technologies , a provider of autonomdelivery services, has agreed a new partnership with Bolt , the first European mobility“super-app”, as the two companies call it.

As the initial first step of the evolving collaboration, Bolt and Starship have signed a commercial partnership opening the door to thousands of robots doing Bolt Food deliveries across multiple countries, starting this year.

Today's announcement coincides with Starship celebrating another industry first milestone, having become the first company offering autonomdelivery to complete 5 million commercial deliveries around the world.

This landmark has been achieved just seven months since Starship marked 4 million deliveries in November 2022, demonstrating the ongoing and ever-increasing demand for such services.

Bolt has more than 100 million customers in over 45 countries and 500 cities around the world, including in Europe, Africa, West Asia and Latin America.

The company offers a range of mobility services including ride hailing, micromobility (e-scooter and e-bike rentals), food and grocery delivery and a free-floating car-sharing service.

The partnership with Starship means Bolt will now be able to offer a full range of multi-modal delivery options depending on basket size and distance, ultimately increasing profitability per delivery.

Jevgeni Kabanov, Bolt's president, says:“Both Bolt and Starship have created innovative products which have revolutionised the way people move around and buy and receive goods in cities.

“We're excited to bring our two services together through this new collaboration, which will provide millions of Bolt Food customers with a new, sustainable delivery option fulfilled by Starship's smart and much-loved service which has had great success over the past five years.

“In the longer term we are hopeful about expanding our collaboration to make deliveries cheaper and more accessible to even more customers.”

Alastair Westgarth, CEO of Starship Technologies, says:“Bolt and Starship share very similar goals of making local transportation more sustainable. In our case, we provide a convenient and on-demand autonomdelivery service.

Ahti Heinla, co-founder and CTO of Starship Technologies, says:“We think the synergy with Bolt's overall portfolio of services will not only help Starship expand to new markets but also provide some fun, fully electric, future proofed delivery options to the markets Bolt serves.”

Starship Technologies and Bolt share Estonian roots, a country now well known on the global stage for its digital innovation and being home to more tech unicorns per capita than any other country in the world.

In addition to Bolt, other tech unicorns from Estonia include Skype, the previcompany of Starship's co-founders.

Starship's 2,000+ fleet of robots have been operating at the Level 4 level of autonomdriving since 2018, completing 140,000 road crossings globally every day.

In April 2023, the company announced that its robots had passed the 10 million km mark (over 6 million miles) in terms of distance travelled around the world. Starship claims this is“more than six times that of the 1 million mile mark recently announced by international self-driving car developers, Waymo and Cruise”.

Starship Technologies recently expanded its service in the UK to Wakefield, with the robots already a common sight in Milton Keynes, Northampton, Bedford, Cambourne, Cambridge, Leeds and Trafford, as well as multiple university campuses across the US.

In total, Starship is now operational in more than 50 service areas globally, allowing millions of people to access delivery robots on a daily basis.