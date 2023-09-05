Genprex Inc. (Nasdaq: Gnpx) Obtains New License For Novel Diabetes Gene Therapy Pipeline

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
U.S.-based gene therapy developer Genprex, Inc. is developing new therapies for fighting cancer tumors and diabetes The company's gene therapies for battling types 1 and 2 diabetes use a simple endoscopic procedure to introduce select insulin-boosting genes directly to the pancreas to combat insulin decline factors in the body The company is working with research collaborators at the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) and recently announced a new license agreement in relation to a gene therapy for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes The company's novel infusion process using related gene therapy has shown statistically significant results in preclinical testing and Genprex anticipates a pending Phase I trial following the generation of sufficient preclinical data
Clinical-stage cancer and diabetes gene therapy developer
Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX)
continues to expand its intellectual property portfolio for the company's diabetes gene therapy program, recently announcing that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement related to a particular gene therapy for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.
Specifically, the announcement involves a worldwide exclusive license to a patent application and related technology, and a worldwide non-exclusive license to use certain related know-how using the genes of the Pdx1 and MafA transcription factors controlled by a MafB promoter, as developed by the...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to GNPX are available in the company's newsroom at
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire
(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:
BioMedWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
BioMedWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN05092023000224011066ID1107010845
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.