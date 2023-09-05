Genprex Inc. (Nasdaq: Gnpx) Obtains New License For Novel Diabetes Gene Therapy Pipeline



U.S.-based gene therapy developer Genprex, Inc. is developing new therapies for fighting cancer tumors and diabetes

The company's gene therapies for battling types 1 and 2 diabetes use a simple endoscopic procedure to introduce select insulin-boosting genes directly to the pancreas to combat insulin decline factors in the body

The company is working with research collaborators at the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) and recently announced a new license agreement in relation to a gene therapy for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes The company's novel infusion process using related gene therapy has shown statistically significant results in preclinical testing and Genprex anticipates a pending Phase I trial following the generation of sufficient preclinical data

Clinical-stage cancer and diabetes gene therapy developer

Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX)

continues to expand its intellectual property portfolio for the company's diabetes gene therapy program, recently announcing that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement related to a particular gene therapy for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Specifically, the announcement involves a worldwide exclusive license to a patent application and related technology, and a worldwide non-exclusive license to use certain related know-how using the genes of the Pdx1 and MafA transcription factors controlled by a MafB promoter, as developed by the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GNPX are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:



BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office



BioMedWire is powered by

IBN