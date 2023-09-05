Techmediabreaks Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: Kscp) Ceo To Present At Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomsecurity robots and blue light emergency communication systems, has announced that it will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
The announcement reads,“Knightscope's Chairman and CEO, William Santana Li, will deliver a corporate overview followed by question-and-answer sessions with analysts and attendees. The event begins at 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on demand by registering
here .”
To view the full press release, visit
About Knightscope, Inc.
Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomsecurity robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company's website at
.
