Biomednewsbreaks Jaguar Health Inc. (Nasdaq: Jagx) Announces Investor Engagement Campaign With B2i Digital

“The most critical near-term catalysts are the expected availability in late Oct. 2023 of top-line results of Napo's phase 3 clinical trial to expand crofelemer into the preventative treatment of chemotherapy-induced overactive bowel ('CIOB') in adults with cancer on targeted therapy, and the generation of proof-of-concept data by the end of 2023 and in 2024 to expand crofelemer into two rare disease indications: short bowel syndrome ('SBS') and microvilinclusion disease ('MVID') with intestinal failure,” stated the B2i Digital release.“Jaguar Health offers several key strengths for investors to consider: Jaguar Health is developing multiple formulations of its key product, crofelemer, to treat different gastrointestinal diseases; canalevia-CA1 is the first and only product indicated for CID in dogs to receive any type of approval from the FDA; beyond its core focus, Jaguar Health has invested in an intriguing new venture targeting mental health disorders through natural plant-based prescription drugs.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Jaguar Health Inc. and Napo

Jaguar Health along with its family company, Napo, is a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency and bowel incontinence. Napo Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states.

Napo Pharmaceuticals'

crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the

OnTarget

study, an ongoing pivotal phase 3 clinical trial for preventive treatment of CIOB in adults with cancer on targeted therapy. Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation established in

Milan, Italy,

in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in

Europe, specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases.

Jaguar Animal Health

is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by

Jaguar

and Filament Health Corp., is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications. For additional information about this company, visit

.

