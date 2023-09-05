Biomednewsbreaks Jaguar Health Inc. (Nasdaq: Jagx) Announces Investor Engagement Campaign With B2i Digital

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX)
was recently featured in a B2i release spotlighting the company's foon developing first-in-class, plant-based treatments for gastrointestinal (“GI”) disease. The release noted that
JAGX and its family company Napo Pharmaceuticals are specifically looking at treating overactive bowel, which causes debilitating symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, GI urgency and GI incontinence in both humans and animals. The new initiative with B2i is part of a strategic campaign designed to increase investor engagement and interest.
“The most critical near-term catalysts are the expected availability in late Oct. 2023 of top-line results of Napo's phase 3 clinical trial to expand crofelemer into the preventative treatment of chemotherapy-induced overactive bowel ('CIOB') in adults with cancer on targeted therapy, and the generation of proof-of-concept data by the end of 2023 and in 2024 to expand crofelemer into two rare disease indications: short bowel syndrome ('SBS') and microvilinclusion disease ('MVID') with intestinal failure,” stated the B2i Digital release.“Jaguar Health offers several key strengths for investors to consider: Jaguar Health is developing multiple formulations of its key product, crofelemer, to treat different gastrointestinal diseases; canalevia-CA1 is the first and only product indicated for CID in dogs to receive any type of approval from the FDA; beyond its core focus, Jaguar Health has invested in an intriguing new venture targeting mental health disorders through natural plant-based prescription drugs.”
About Jaguar Health Inc. and Napo
Jaguar Health along with its family company, Napo, is a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency and bowel incontinence. Napo Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states.
Napo Pharmaceuticals'
crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the
OnTarget
study, an ongoing pivotal phase 3 clinical trial for preventive treatment of CIOB in adults with cancer on targeted therapy. Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation established in
Milan, Italy,
in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in
Europe, specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases.
Jaguar Animal Health
is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by
Jaguar
and Filament Health Corp., is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications. For additional information about this company, visit
