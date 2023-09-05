420 With Cnw - Judge Says Nj Police Officer Sacked For Marijuana Use Should Get Job Back

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The cannabis-reform movement recently scored a win after a New Jersey administrative law judge ruled that another police officer who was fired for marijuana use
must be reinstated . Administrative Law Judge Joann Lasala Candido ruled in favor of terminated police officer Omar Polalast week.
Even though the Jersey City Police Department consented to New Jersey's off-duty cannabis use policy that allowed even law enforcement to use...
