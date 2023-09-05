Thailand To Host Afc Futsal Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee decided to choose the Football Association of Thailand (FA Thailand) to host the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 during the first meeting held by the committee for the 2023-2027 session on Tuesday via videoconferencing.
Scheduled to be held from April 17 to 28, the decision will see the Southeast Asian nation equal Uzbekistans record of staging the Continental showpiece on three occasions having previously hosted the 2000 and 2008 editions.
As many as 31 contenders are expected to battle for the 15 spots to join Thailand ahead of next years Finals in the qualification campaign to be held across eight centralized venues from Oct. 7 to 11, 2023.
The Committee was also updated on the latest developments in Futsal Club Licensing, the variAFC Futsal & Beach Soccer coaching and match official courses and assessment visits, as well as the online meetings conducted for the development of Member Associations (MAs) since the last meeting. (QNA)
