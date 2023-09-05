Avantor Foundation Supports High School Students Pursuing Stem Careers

According to an article from the Emory News Center , 21 high school students from the Atlanta, Ga. area were awarded paid internships. They received hands-on lab experience in microbiology, chemical biology, and biomedical engineering as part of the program.

“Students said they gained valuable perspectives on both future career paths and laboratory research specifically,” the article said.“Interns heard from several speakers who shared details about their own career paths, ranging from roles in the laboratory or hospital to a patent lawyer or medical science liaison.” The interns also received resume-building tips and job interview coaching from Avantor employees.

Next Gen is just one program through which the Avantor Foundation – whose mission is to create a better world by advancing science education and providing healthcare to those in need – supports STEM education.

