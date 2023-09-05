Progressive Grocer Welcomes Albertsons' Sustainability Chief To Grocery Impact Event

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Progressive Grocer
By Bridget Goldschmidt
In her appearance at Progressive Grocer's Grocery Impact event in Orlando, Fla., this November, Albertsons Cos. Chief Sustainability and Transformation Officer Suzanne Long will discuss the ambitigoals the grocer has set when it comes to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities, as well as how the supermarket chain aims to tackle those goals, the challenges it sees ahead, and what investors and consumers can expect in terms of transparency in regard to the company's sustainability progress.
Learn more about the event from Progressive Grocer . Read about Albertsons Companies' Recipe for Change in their 2023 ESG Report .
MENAFN05092023007202015466ID1107010797
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.