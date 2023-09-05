Charting Suncor's Sustainability Journey

Read more about our sustainability journey here.

“We're proud to continue our long history of openly disclosing our performance in key areas for sustainability. That transparency is important because the amount of interest has continued to increase both for communities, governments and investors,” says Jon Mitchell, Vice President, Sustainability.“More and more people value these reports because it shows what we've done to deliver on areas that are crucial to ensuring we have a sustainable business now and in the future.”

Highlights of this year's reports include:



1 million tree and shrub seedlings planted in our reclamation areas

94% water recycle rate in our operations in 2022

$3.1 billion spent with Indigenous-owned companies in 2022, accounting for about 20 per cent of our total spending with suppliers.

$40 million donated to community, charitable and non-profit groups in 2022

105,000 hours volunteered by our employees in their local communities through the SunCares program, which supported 1,700 community organizations and contributed almost $6.2 million to communities. Became 4th largest electricity producer in Alberta in 2022 by generating low-carbon power through our cogeneration fleet.

“I hope all of our employees, some of whom are featured in these reports, will read them,” Jon says.“These reports reflect the accomplishments based on the hard work they put in every day and every shift.”

Read this year's Report on Sustainability and Climate Report by visiting here .