Brazil: Moving People And Goods More Safely And Sustainably

Improving quality, reliability, and safety in the Brazilian systems

In preparation for the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics, and amidst rapid population growth, Brazil invested in a Rapid Transit (BRT). BRT is fast and efficient, but its rapid growth led to disparate models with little time for learning and sharing experiences among them. To create a more organized network, several Brazilian cities turned to the World Resources Institute (WRI) and FedEx. For the past 10 years, we've infused the same principles that keep our FedEx transportation network running smoothly into systems in Brazil. Our unique Quality Driven Management (QDM) approach has led to improved quality of the customer experience, operational and safety improvements, identification of best practices, and an ongoing platform for knowledge sharing and professional development. Our Fellowship program trains WRI staff on QDM and Fellows bring this knowledge to systems across the country. Today, this work supports 30 Brazilian transit agencies and private operations and drives environmental, social and economic impact.

Sparking cleaner, greener, and smarter mobility

The Sustainable Cities Climate Impact Challenge launched in 2022 to identify innovative projects that decarbonize transport and promote electric mobility throughout Europe. FedEx teamed up with EIT Climate-KIC to select community-based projects that could most benefit from $50,000 - $75,000 (USD) grants to implement local transport decarbonization initiatives.

Selected for their innovative approaches, strong city government integration, and scalability, the winning projects from Hackney (UK), Espoo (Finland), Olot (Spain), and Karasu (Turkey) each present unique approaches to accelerate the transition towards active, shared, and electric mobility. The projects foparticularly on cycling, with initiatives such as expanding cargo bike usage, increasing cycling uptake, installing secure cycling storage, and creating safe travel corridors.

Read more