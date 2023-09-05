Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Wind Based Electric Power Generation System (Sdb-1529)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved power generation system for producing electrical power without the combustion of scarce, pollution-generating fossil fuel," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented the WINDMILL ATTIC VENT. My design would offer an alternative to conventional horizontal axis wind generators and it could help protect the environment. It would also feature flexible solar paneling to produce wattage/volts to power a home battery system from sunlight even if there is no wind."
The invention provides a new type of wind generator design. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional wind generators. As a result, it would pose no threat to birds and it helps to conserve natural resources and reduce your carbon footprint. The invention features an adaptable and unobtrusive design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in varisizes.
The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.
