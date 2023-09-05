Win 0.12 Btc In Yuga Labs' Blockchain Challenge!

For users to participate in the game, they must write their responses on satoshis and send them to Yuga Labs.

By basing the response on satoshis, the lowest possible unit of Bitcoin, one can ensure that the solution is immutable and cannot be changed in any way.

Moon Puzzle is a continuation of Yuga Labs' commitment to push the boundaries of blockchain technology and provide users with novel ways to interact with it.

This commitment is embodied in the company's mission statement.

TwelveFold has already established itself as a favorite among collectors, with some NFTs fetching prices of over one hundred thousand dollars.

Yuga Labs has made this statement when the NFT market is expanding tremendously.

A tenfold increase in sales was seen in the market during the first quarter of 2021, bringing the total amount to over $2 billion. This represents a tenfold increase from the previquarter.

Yuga Labs is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend with the release of Moon Puzzle, providing consumers with a fresh and exhilarating way to interact with the NFT ecosystem . Yuga Labs is well-positioned to do so.

Yuga Labs has already dropped a few hints that the first enigma in the series, which is scheduled to be revealed on June 1st, will be“a difficult one.”

Moon Puzzle will appeal to people worldwide because it offers participants the chance to participate in a groundbreaking blockchain venture and offers a grand prize to the winner .