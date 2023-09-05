Enabling Smart Devices With Embedded Chip Antennas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Amphenol RF expands its growing antenna portfolio with SMT mounted chip antennas designed for use with a wide range of applications.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce embedded antennas into our antennas portfolio. These surface-mounted chip antennas offer excellent electrical performance up to 8.5 GHz. They support cellular 4G/5G-FR1 frequencies along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth/BLE and LoRa, UWB and GNSS. Embedded RF antennas are ideal for IoT and smart devices due to their compact size and durable construction.
By surface mounting the chip antenna directly on the PCB, with SMT solution, the need for external antennas is eliminated. These embedded antennas are manufactured out of ceramic or FR-4 materials. They are omnidirectional, high-performing antennas, easy to tune and available in tape and reel packaging.
The small size of ceramic chip antennas enables efficient integration into compact devices where space is at a premium. These antennas are well suited for smart utility meters, robotics, intelligent transport systems, set-top boxes and gateways, and mobile electronic wallets. Local technical support and matching of antennas is provided.
Learn more: Amphenol RF Embedded Chip Antennas Datasheet
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit:
Lindsay Sperling - Marketing Communications Manager
Amphenol RF
+ +1 203-796-2034
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN05092023003118003196ID1107010750
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.